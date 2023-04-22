News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Horizons: The Series 1-hour premiere special earned 2.4% rating
Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser (Meitantei Conan: Shikkoku no Chaser), the Detective Conan franchise's 13th anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m., and earned an 8.8% rating.
The first live-action film adaptation of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
|Fuji TV
|April 16 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|April 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|April 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 16 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 15 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series (premiere special)
|TV Tokyo
|April 14 (Fri)
|18:55
|60 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)