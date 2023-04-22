×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Horizons: The Series 1-hour premiere special earned 2.4% rating

A10522-15
©︎2009 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会
Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser (Meitantei Conan: Shikkoku no Chaser), the Detective Conan franchise's 13th anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m., and earned an 8.8% rating.

The first live-action film adaptation of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV April 16 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.6
Detective Conan NTV April 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Doraemon TV Asahi April 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.8
MIX Season 2 NTV April 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.8
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi April 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.2
One Piece Fuji TV April 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.0
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (premiere special) TV Tokyo April 14 (Fri) 18:55 60 min.
2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 3-9
