Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 10-16

Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser

), the's 13th anime film, aired onon Friday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m., and earned an 8.8% rating.

The first live-action film adaptation of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.1% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

