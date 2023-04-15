News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres with 8.0% rating
Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 7, and earned a 10.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc special edited version
|Fuji TV
|April 8 (Sat)
|21:00
|160 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (premiere)
|Fuji TV
|April 9 (Sun)
|23:15
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|April 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|April 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 8 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 9 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)