News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres with 8.0% rating

mainvisual
© 2022 GOSHO AOYAMA/DETECTIVE CONAN COMMITTEE All Rights Reserved.
Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 7, and earned a 10.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc special edited version Fuji TV April 8 (Sat) 21:00 160 min.
9.1
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (premiere) Fuji TV April 9 (Sun) 23:15 60 min.
8.0
Detective Conan NTV April 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Doraemon TV Asahi April 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.1
MIX Season 2 NTV April 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi April 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV April 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

