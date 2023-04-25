Noriyuki Konishi's Yo-kai Watch Manga Ends in 23rd Volume

Manga's 23rd, final volume ships on May 26

© Noriyuki Konishi, Shogakukan

is listing the 23rd volume of'smanga as its final volume, which will ship on May 26. The manga's 23rd and final volume will include the original manga story titled "Whisper."

Konishi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2012. The manga ended serialization in the magazine in December 2022, then moved to Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Ichiban! and Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics magazines. Shogakukan shipped the 22nd compiled book volume of the manga in December 2022.

Viz Media 's Perfect Square imprint began publishing the manga in North America in September 2015. The company shipped the manga's 20th volume on January 10.

The franchise inspired a new television anime series titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ which premiered in April 2021.

The anime received a compilation anime film with added scenes. titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ Keita to Orecchi no Deiai-hen da Nyan ♪ Wa, Watashi mo~ ♪♪ ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ How Me and Keita Met ♪ M--Me Too~ ♪♪) in November 2021.

The Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan VS Komasan Monge Daikessen da Nyan ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan vs. Komasan: Great Final Battle Meow) special edition anime opened theatrically at Aeon Cinema branches and other theaters on January 13.

Game developer Level-5 announced the Yo-kai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise 's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.

Yo-kai Watch 3 launched for Nintendo 3DS in two versions — Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi and Yo-kai Watch 3: Tempura — in July 2016. The company later released a Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki version in December 2016.

Yo-kai Watch 4++ , the enhanced version of the Yo-kai Watch 4: Bokura wa Onaji Sora o Miageteiru (We Look Up Toward the Same Sky) Nintendo Switch game, launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in December 2019.

Source: Shogakukan