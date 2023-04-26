×
Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ayumu Murase, Atsumi Tanezaki, Ayaka Shimizu star in Staple Entertainment production

The official website for the television anime of Sai Sumimori's Am I Actually the Strongest? (Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyō deshita?) novel series revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and July premiere on Wednesday.

The anime's main cast includes:

Ayumu Murase as Hart Zenfis, a shut-in reincarnated in another world as an abandoned baby
Atsumi Tanezaki as Charlotte Zenfis, Hart's younger sister
Ayaka Shimizu as Flay, a Fenrir who became Hart's servant after a certain incident
Takashi Naoya (Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru, Tales of Wedding Rings) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment with assistant director Matsuo Asami (Real Girl, Val x Love). Tatsuya Takahashi (Val x Love, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahashi and Tetsuya Yamada (Val x Love) are writing the scripts. Shōko Yasuda (Happy Sugar Life, My Happy Marriage) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in July on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliate channels.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Ai Takahashi's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

Sumimori began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first print novel volume with illustrations also by Ai Takahashi in May 2019, and it published the fifth novel volume in October 2021.

Takahashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 9. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume digitally on February 28.

Sources: Am I Actually the Strongest? anime's website, Comic Natalie

