Umi no Minwa no Machi Project For Sea Folklore Gets TV Anime

25-episode anime featuring different folktales premieres in December

The Nippon Foundation announced on Monday that the "Umi no Minwa no Machi" (The City of Sea Folktales) project, which focuses on passing on local folklore to children, is getting a television anime. The anime will have 25 episodes, and it is scheduled to premiere in December.

©The Nippon Foundation

Each episode will focus on a different folktale from Japanese areas near the sea, including:

Shima no Tengu-sama (Tengu-sama of the island) - Haboro, Hokkaido

Kanda Kani (Kanda crab) - Sotogahama, Aomori

Kamiwari Geki (Kamiwari rock) - Minamisanriku, Miyagi

Kurokami to Akakami no Tatakai (Battle of the black god and the red god) - Oga, Akita

Todo no Ongaeshi (Sea lion's gratitude) - Sakata, Yamagata

Karo-san no Tenga Myо̄jin (Long-armed god of Mt. Karо̄) - Shinchi, Fukushima

Yukideko no Shirohebi (White snake of the thawed snow mound) - Funabashi, Chiba

Senju О̄hashi to О̄kame (Senju Great Bridge and the giant turtle) - Adachi, Tokyo

Kujira Mikoshi (Whale palanquin) - Imizu, Toyama

Tako Kamisama (Octopus god) - Nanao, Ishikawa

Nishiogawa 11-men Kannon Bosatsu (Nishiogawa 11-headed bodhisattva) - Obama, Fukui

Maritsuki-uta (Maritsuki song) - Fujikawa, Yamanashi

Utо̄tо̄ge (Utо̄ Pass) - Shiojiri, Nagano

Okuhamanako no Densetsu (The legend of the nue of Okuhamana Lake) - Hanamatsu, Shizuoka

Ama no Tomokazuki (Female diver's tomokazuki, or aquatic yо̄kai) - Toba, Mie

Shikobuchi-san (Mt. Shikobuchi) - Takashima, Shiga

Bettō no Shio (Steward's tide) - Awaji, Hyōgo

Daisen no Amidasama (Amida of Daisen) - Daisen, Tottori

Kyūri no Kamisama Yamabe Jinja (Cucumber god's shrine near the mountains) - Gotsu, Shimane

Hyakkanjima Monogatari (Tale of Hyakkan Island) - Fukuyama, Hiroshima

Naruto no Taiko (Naruto's taiko drum) - Naruto, Tokushima

Jizō ga Hama (Jizō seaside) - Saijo, Ehime

Umi ni Shizunda Oni (The oni who sank in the sea) - Nakatoka, Kochi

Koto no Umi no Tennyo (Celestial maiden of the koto's sea) - Higashisonogi, Nagasaki

Okanegahama to Okuregahama - Hyuga, Miyazaki

Shinnosuke Numata (animation producer of Kemono Friends 2 is the chairman of the project's executive and certification committee.

The "Umi no Minwa no Machi" project adapted 10 folktales into anime from 2018 to 2019. The project produced a 5-minute short based on the Uozu folktale "Ikari no Dobu" in 2020, among several other anime adaptations of folktales.

Sources: Umi no Minwa no Machi project's website, Comic Natalie