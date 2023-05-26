Helck TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, July 11 Premiere, Half-Year Run, Theme Song Artists

2 more cast members also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Nanaki Nanao 's Helck manga began streaming the show's main promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews the show's opening theme song "It's My Soul" by Hiroki Nanami . The video also reveals the show's July 11 premiere, and noted that the anime will air for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year), for a half-year run.

The site also revealed that Yukana will play the Witch and Shuuichi Ikeda will narrate the series. Nanami is performing the opening theme for the first cours , and saji is performing the ending theme "Statice" for the first cours .

HIDIVE will stream the series as it airs.

Nanao is credited for the original work and Shō Kobayashi is credited with original work cooperation. Tatsuo Satō ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Martian Successor Nadesico ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Toshizo Nemoto and Mitsutaka Hirota are in charge of the scenario, and Yoshinori Deno is designing the characters for animation. Yoshihisa Hirano is composing the music.

The anime will star: (character name romanizations not confirmed for most characters)

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Three months have passed since the Demon Lord was struck down, and the Demon Realm is holding a tournament to select his replacement. The leading contestant is Helck, a human hero who claims to hate his own kind. Some aren't happy with the idea of a human becoming the next Demon Lord—especially Vermilio the Red. She wants nothing more than to protect demonkind and prove Helck to be their enemy, even if she has to rig the competition to do it!

Nanao began serializing the manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes.