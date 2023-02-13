HIDIVE to Stream Helck Anime

English-subtitled trailer streamed for July anime

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Nanaki Nanao 's Helck manga for the summer 2023 season. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

©七尾ナナキ・小学館／Helck 製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime will star: (character name romanizations not confirmed for most characters)

Nanao is credited for the original work and Shō Kobayashi is credited with original work cooperation. Tatsuo Satō ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Martian Successor Nadesico ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Toshizo Nemoto and Mitsutaka Hirota are in charge of the scenario, and Yoshinori Deno is designing the characters for animation. Yoshihisa Hirano is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Three months have passed since the Demon Lord was struck down, and the Demon Realm is holding a tournament to select his replacement. The leading contestant is Helck, a human hero who claims to hate his own kind. Some aren't happy with the idea of a human becoming the next Demon Lord—especially Vermilio the Red. She wants nothing more than to protect demonkind and prove Helck to be their enemy, even if she has to rig the competition to do it!

Nanao began serializing the manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes.

Source: Press release