HIDIVE to Stream Helck Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Nanaki Nanao's Helck manga for the summer 2023 season. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:
The anime will premiere in July.
The anime will star: (character name romanizations not confirmed for most characters)
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Helck
- Mikako Komatsu as Vermilio
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Azudora
- Akira Ishida as Hon
- Shiki Aoki as Asuta
- Haruka Shiraishi as Isuta
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kenros
- Rena Maeda as Hyura
- Takuya Nakashima as Dorūshi
- Sora Tokui as Rococo
- Shiori Izawa as Piwi
- Motoharu Ono as Cless
- Reina Kondo as Alicia
- Atsushi Miyauchi as Rafaed
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Mikaros
- Yumiri Hanamori as Sharuami
- Hiroki Nanami as Edil
- Shūta Morishima as Zeldion
- Satoshi Niwa as Haraol
- Aimi as Iris
Nanao is credited for the original work and Shō Kobayashi is credited with original work cooperation. Tatsuo Satō (Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne, Martian Successor Nadesico) is directing the anime at Satelight. Toshizo Nemoto and Mitsutaka Hirota are in charge of the scenario, and Yoshinori Deno is designing the characters for animation. Yoshihisa Hirano is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Background Art: Katsuhisa Takiguchi (Studio Tulip)
- Art Director: Eiji Iwase (Studio Tulip)
- Assistant Art Director: Daisuke Suzuki (Studio Tulip)
- Color Design: Miho Hasegawa (Hiwa)
- Director of Photography: Tsuyoshi Shimura (T2 Studio)
- Editing: Ryoko Kaneshige
- Sound Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Sound Production: Miki Production (Team Kawadon)
Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:
Three months have passed since the Demon Lord was struck down, and the Demon Realm is holding a tournament to select his replacement. The leading contestant is Helck, a human hero who claims to hate his own kind. Some aren't happy with the idea of a human becoming the next Demon Lord—especially Vermilio the Red. She wants nothing more than to protect demonkind and prove Helck to be their enemy, even if she has to rig the competition to do it!
Nanao began serializing the manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes.
