Voice Actress Saori Ōnishi Limits Work Temporarily Due to Dizziness, Difficulty Breathing

A Tezuka newbie, Jacki discovers why everyone should know the God of Manga and how is legacy persists into the future.

― The Father of Anime. The God of Manga. Articles about Osamu Tezuka have given the iconic artist, cartoonist, and animator numerous, glorious titles, but how many Americans know his name or works? I have no idea. I've been an anime fan since the age of 7, loved anime for nearly 30 y...