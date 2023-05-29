News
Voice Actress Saori Ōnishi Limits Work Temporarily Due to Dizziness, Difficulty Breathing
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency I'm Enterprise announced on Monday that voice actress Saori Ōnishi will lessen her work activity temporarily due to her worsening health.
The announcement added that Ōnishi has been suffering from dizziness and difficulty breathing in the past few days, and a doctor advised her to cancel some of her performances. She and I'm Enterprise decided after discussion that she would limit her appearances and performances to those that she was able to do.
Ōnishi's roles include La Folia Rihavein in Strike the Blood, Eriri Spencer Sawamura in Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, Aiz Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and Hisako Arato in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma. Some of her current and upcoming roles include Momoko Maeda in My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, Millie in The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far, Amaryllis in Dr. Stone: New World, Dezastol in Summoned to Another World for a Second Time, Tsubaki Kadomori in Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, Megumi Takani in Rurouni Kenshin, Nanase Asamiya in Liar Liar, and Mejiro McQueen in Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3.
Source: I'm Enterprise via Otakomu