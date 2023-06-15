Sekirei Author Sakurako Gokurakuin Launches New Manga

Senban-sha Isekai Tsūshō-bu isekai action fantasy manga launches on July 12

The July issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that Sakurako Gokurakuin will launch a new manga titled Senban-sha Isekai Tsūshō-bu (The Trade Department of a Big Company in Another World) in the magazine's next issue on July 12.

The isekai action fantasy manga's story centers on a female high school company president who will try to save the world.

© Sakurako Gokurakuin, Square Enix

Rokushō!

Monthly Shonen Gangan

Square Enix

Gokurakuin is launching the new manga more than two years after hermanga (image right) ended in December 2020. The manga launched inin November 2018.published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in February 2021.

Gokurakuin ended her Sekirei manga in August 2015. She began the series in 2004, and it inspired two anime adaptations in 2008 and 2010. Funimation has released both anime in North America. Yen Press began releasing the Sekirei manga digitally in 2015, and began publishing the series in print in July 2017.

Gokurakuin launched the Saki re: King's Tile Draw spinoff manga of Ritz Kobayashi 's Saki manga in March 2020. Square Enix will publish the manga's second volume on July 25.

