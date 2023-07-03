Sekai Project Announces Releases for Sena Quest Comic, Loop Loop Room, NEKO-NIN exHeart, More Games

Also: Nie no Hakoniwa , Rewrite Harvest festa! , Alice Escaped , Happy Sain† Sheol

Sekai Project announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that it will release it and Luna Tsukigami's (aka: Lunatic Joker) Sena Quest 4-panel comic series, which features the company's mascot Aozora Sena and her friends. The company will also release Desunoya's Loop Loop Room puzzle game for PC via Steam in the third quarter of 2023, Whirlpool's NEKO-NIN exHeart game for Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of 2023, and NEKO-NIN exHeart SPIN , which is currently in development, for PC via Steam at an unannounced date.

Image via Sekai Project's Twitter account

Sekai Project will release Chatte Noir's Nie no Hakoniwa for PC in the fourth quarter of 2024 and VisualArts/Key's Rewrite Harvest festa! for PC at a date to be determined.

The company also revealed that illuCalab's Alice Escaped game for Switch and PlayStation 4 is in platform QA testing and will launch in the third quarter of 2023. 122pxsheol's Happy Sain† Sheol game is in editing, and it is slated for a Steam release in the fourth quarter of 2023. The game will also get a demo.

Sekai Project was founded in May 2013 in Los Angeles, and it first released the Moe Headphones Design Guidebook 2013 in 2014 before releasing its first game World End Economica episode.01 in 2014.

The company has released 144 games on Steam , 14 games on the PlayStation Store, and 10 games on the Nintendo eShop. Sekai Project stated it has earned more than US$61 million in lifetime revenue and has sold more than 13 million games, with its Nekopara series, Clannad , and M.A.S.S. Builder being top sellers.