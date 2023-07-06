News
Montreal's Fantasia Fest to Screen The Concierge, Sand Land, The First Slam Dunk, 16 More Japanese Works
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rintaro's "Nezumikozō Jirokichi," Anno's Shin Kamen Rider, more screen at July 20-August 9 festival
Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival announced on Wednesday that it will host the North American premiere of The Concierge, the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store manga, as well as the Canadian premieres of the Sand Land and The First Slam Dunk anime films. The festival will take place from July 20 to August 9.
Other Japanese films and shorts that will screen in the festival include:
- "Yamanaka Sadao ni Sasageru Manga Eiga 'Nezumikozō Jirokichi'", a short by Rintaro, and his first new directorial work in 14 years
- Hideaki Anno's live-action Shin Kamen Rider film
- The 4K remaster of the Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama anime film
- Both live-action Tokyo Revengers 2 films
- Saku Sakamoto's The Feast of Amrita independent anime horror film
- Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo's original anime project Kurayukaba
- The live-action Insomniacs After School film
- The live-action My Happy Marriage film (titled in the festival as As Long As We Both Shall Live)
- Yugo Sakamoto's Baby Assassins 2 film
- Reiki Tsuno's Mad Cats film
- Yurina Kaneko's People Who Talk to Plushies Are Kind film
- Junta Yamaguchi's River film
- Shigeyoshi Tsukahara's "The Traveler with the Pasted Rag Picture" and "School Girl" anime shorts
- Yuki Kubo's "Baby Force" short
Last year's festival screened such films as Hideaki Anno's Shin Ultraman, Atsuko Ishizuka's Goodbye, Don Glees!, Masaaki Yuasa's INU-OH, loundraw's Summer Ghost, Satomi Maiya and Yūtarō Kubo's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún, and the live-action My Broken Mariko film, among others.
Source: Fantasia Film Festival's website, Comic Natalie, Mantan Web