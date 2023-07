Montreal's Fantasia Fest to Screen The Concierge, Sand Land, The First Slam Dunk, 16 More Japanese Works

© 2023西村ツチカ/小学館/「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

The Concierge

Montreal's 26thannounced on Wednesday that it will host the North American premiere of, the anime film of'smanga, as well as the Canadian premieres of theandanime films. The festival will take place from July 20 to August 9.

Other Japanese films and shorts that will screen in the festival include:

Last year's festival screened such films as Hideaki Anno 's Shin Ultraman , Atsuko Ishizuka 's Goodbye, Don Glees! , Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH , loundraw 's Summer Ghost , Satomi Maiya and Yūtarō Kubo 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún , and the live-action My Broken Mariko film, among others.

