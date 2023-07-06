×
News
Montreal's Fantasia Fest to Screen The Concierge, Sand Land, The First Slam Dunk, 16 More Japanese Works

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rintaro's "Nezumikozō Jirokichi," Anno's Shin Kamen Rider, more screen at July 20-August 9 festival

visual.png
© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会
Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival announced on Wednesday that it will host the North American premiere of The Concierge, the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store manga, as well as the Canadian premieres of the Sand Land and The First Slam Dunk anime films. The festival will take place from July 20 to August 9.

Other Japanese films and shorts that will screen in the festival include:

Last year's festival screened such films as Hideaki Anno's Shin Ultraman, Atsuko Ishizuka's Goodbye, Don Glees!, Masaaki Yuasa's INU-OH, loundraw's Summer Ghost, Satomi Maiya and Yūtarō Kubo's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún, and the live-action My Broken Mariko film, among others.

Source: Fantasia Film Festival's website, Comic Natalie, Mantan Web

