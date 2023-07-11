Live-Action Barakamon Show Casts Kenichi Endо̄

Endо̄ plays Seimei Handa in show premiering on Wednesday

The staff for the live-action television series of Satsuki Yoshino 's Barakamon manga confirmed on Tuesday that Kenichi Endо̄ will play Seimei Handa, Seishū's father.

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV on Wednesday. The series will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. JST.

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Yōsuke Sugino (right in image above) plays protagonist Seishū Handa, while Ririsa Miyazaki (left) plays Naru Kotoishi.

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Other cast members include:

Keito Tsuna (top row left in image above) as Hiroshi Kido

Hana Toyoshima (top row center) as Miwa Yamamura

Hana Kondō (top row right) as Tamako Arai

Kaori Yamaguchi (bottom row left) as Tomoko Kido

(bottom row left) as Tomoko Kido Kazuki Iio (bottom row right) as Yūjirō Kido

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Keita Kono is directing the series, and Kumiko Asо̄ is writing the scripts. Juichi Uehara is in charge of planning, andis producing.

Yoshino launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in 2009, and the manga also began running in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2014. The manga ended with its 18th volume in December 2018. The series returned for a limited serialization on April 12.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

For a certain reason, a handsome young calligrapher by the name of Seishuu Handa uproots himself and moves to an island on the westernmost edge of Japan. "Sensei," as he comes to be known, is a city boy through and through, and has never experienced rural life until now. And by the looks of it, he has much to learn! From navigating public roads by tractor to resigning himself to having his new digs commandeered by the local children as their new hangout, the list of Sensei's hardships is shaping up to be long indeed!

Yoshino started the Barakamon prequel manga Handa-kun in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2013, and ended the manga in June 2016. Yen Press has released all seven volumes in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2016. Funimation released the anime on home video in November 2018.

Yoshino launched the Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga on the same day that Barakamon ended. The manga ended in May 2020. Yen Press releases the manga in English. Yoshino then launched the Eighteen manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in August 2020, and ended the series in January 2022. Manga UP! Global is releasing the series in English digitally.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web