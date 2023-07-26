Armed Girl's Machiavellism Creators Launch New Manga

New Yō, Aquarist manga launches on August 26

© Karuna Kanzaki, Yūya Kurokami, Kadokawa

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatandwill launch a new manga titled(What's Up, Aquarist?) in the magazine's next issue on August 26. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover.

Kanzaki and Kurokami launched the Armed Girl's Machiavellism ( Busō Shōjo Machiavellism , pictured right) manga in Shōnen Ace in March 2014, and ended it in June 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in August 2022.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series exclusively on Amazon 's Anime Strike streaming channel as it aired in Japan. Amazon shut down the channel in January 2018 after about a year of service, but Armed Girl's Machiavellism and other Anime Strike titles are still available on Amazon Prime and HIDIVE .