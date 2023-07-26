News
Armed Girl's Machiavellism Creators Launch New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New Yō, Aquarist manga launches on August 26
The September issue of Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Karuna Kanzaki and Yūya Kurokami will launch a new manga titled Yō, Aquarist (What's Up, Aquarist?) in the magazine's next issue on August 26. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover.
Kanzaki and Kurokami launched the Armed Girl's Machiavellism (Busō Shōjo Machiavellism, pictured right) manga in Shōnen Ace in March 2014, and ended it in June 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in August 2022.
The manga inspired an anime that debuted in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series exclusively on Amazon's Anime Strike streaming channel as it aired in Japan. Amazon shut down the channel in January 2018 after about a year of service, but Armed Girl's Machiavellism and other Anime Strike titles are still available on Amazon Prime and HIDIVE.
Source: Shōnen Ace September issue