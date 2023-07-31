Kenjiro Tsuda Joins Cast of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime

Tsuda plays Tenjin Goshui member Bram

The official website for the fifth season of the anime based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga revealed on Monday that Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character of Bram, Fyodor's ally and a member of the Tenjin Goshui. Bram will appear in the anime's 54th episode on Wednesday.

The anime premiered on July 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs, and started streaming an English dub on July 26. Crunchyroll describes the series:

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

GRANRODEO performs the show's opening theme song "Kurogane no Ori" (Iron Cell), and Luck Life performs the ending theme song "Kiseki" (Trails).

The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The returning main staff for the fourth season included director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano ( Osamu Dazai ), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono ( Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) also returned. The same cast and staff are returning for the fifth season.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.