Satoshi Mizukami's Sengoku Youko Manga Gets 3-Cours TV Anime Adaptation in January 2024

A website opened on Thursday to announce the television anime adaptation of Satoshi Mizukami 's Sengoku Youko (Warring States Yōko) manga. The website revealed the anime's visual, promotional video, main cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Mizukami also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

© Satoshi Mizukami

The anime's cast includes:

Sōma Saitō as Jinka

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Yūki Takada as Tama

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuke

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Hiroki Nanami as Senya

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko

© 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

The anime will premiere in January 2024 on the TOKYO MX , ABC TV, Mētele , and BS Asahi channels. The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarter of a year).

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) is in charge of series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and published its second volume in English on July 11. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved online at the magazine's website, after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.

There will be releases for six volumes of the Sengoku Youko Shinsōban (New Edition) starting on November 9. Mizukami will draw the cover for the new volumes.