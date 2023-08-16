The Dangers in My Heart Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, August 26 Premiere

©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of's) manga on August 26 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The dub cast includes:

Additional voices include Cat Thomas , Chris Patton , Christina Kelly , Christine Auten , Dominique Meyer , Jade Kelly , Joanne Bonasso , Joe Daniels , John Swasey , Kyle Colby Jones , Patrick Marrero , Savanna Menzel , Scott Gibbs , Shelley Calene-Black , and Sophie Marcelle .

John Swasey is directing the dub .

The anime premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is getting a second season in January 2024. The new season will also run in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi .

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) directed the first season at Shinei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Sound! Euphonium , Steins;Gate ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) designed the characters. The composer kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man , A Silent Voice ) scored the music. Sakurai was credited with the original story.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's sixth volume on July 18.

Source: HIDIVE