Magic Knight of the Old Ways Manga Ends

© Yoshihiro Kawabata, Tarō Hitsuji, Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Alive

The October issue of'smagazine published the final two chapters of's manga adaptation of's) light novel series on August 25. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on September 23.

J-Novel Club is publishing the original novels in English, and describes the story:

A long, long time ago, in the era of legends, there was a knight known as Sir Sid the Barbarian who pledged his sword to the Holy King Arthur. Unparalleled in strength, he was the greatest magical knight of his time, but also a disgrace to the name of chivalry. His evil deeds were countless, and eventually he met his end at the hands of his own king...or so the story goes. Now a thousand years have passed, and Sid is summoned from his eternal slumber by Alvin, a descendent of Arthur and a prince who knows the truth about Sir Sid the Lightning Knight. Honoring his ancient pact, Sid rises from the grave to help Alvin save the kingdom from impending peril and become the new instructor to Alvin's class of fellow aspiring knights. As danger lurks in the shadows, Sid must train this class of underdogs to rely on more than just their magical fairy swords and teach them the old ways of the magic knights.

Kawabata launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in November 2022.

Tarō Hitsuji launched the light novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka in December 2020. The fifth volume shipped in September 2022. J-Novel Club released the fifth novel volume on July 6.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.