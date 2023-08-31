News
Onmyōji Anime Reveals Cast, November 28 Netflix Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled the cast and November 28 debut date for the first anime series adaptation of Baku Yumemakura's Onmyōji novels on Friday.
The cast includes (left to right in image above):
- Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi
- Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko
- Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei
- Shintarō Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa
- Rina Satou as Ashiya Doman
- Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori
Yumemakura first wrote the franchise as a series of short stories starting in 1986. He then wrote three full-length novels for the franchise, in 2000-2008. The book series also includes several picture books.
The stories take place in a fictional version of Japan's Heian period, and center on the real-life onmyōji Abe no Seimei.
The novels inspired the Onmyōji and Onmyoji II live-action films in 2001 and 2003. Reiko Okano drew a 13-volume manga adaptation of the series starting in 1994. The books have also inspired several live-action series in Japan.
Sources: Netflix's anime Twitter account, Comic Natalie