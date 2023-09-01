Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Game's Trailers Preview Weapons, Characters

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on October 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a character trailer and a second weapon introduction video for the Sword Art Online : Last Recollection action role-playing game on Tuesday.

©2020 REKI KAWAHARA/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/SAO-P Project, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The game will launch in the West for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC viaon October 6. The game will launch in Japan on October 5. It will feature playable original characters for the game, drawn from previousgames.

The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the franchise 's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song "VITA."

Risae Matsuda will replace the late Sayaka Kanda as Yuna. Matsuda will provide Yuna's voice in the new game, while Kanda's vocal songs will remain unchanged.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night , the second film, was slated to open in September 2022 but opened in October 2022 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.