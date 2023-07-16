News
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Game Streams Weapon Introduction Video
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a weapon introduction video for the Sword Art Online: Last Recollection action role-playing game on Friday. The video demonstrates the features of the One-Handed Sword, Dual-Wield, Rapier, Bow, Dagger, Katana, and Scythe.
The game will launch in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 6. The game will launch in Japan on October 5. It will feature playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.
The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the franchise's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song "VITA."
Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, the second film, was slated to open in September 2022 but opened in October 2022 after a delay.
The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.