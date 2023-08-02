Risae Matsuda Replaces Late Sayaka Kanda as Yuna in Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Game

Kanda's vocal songs remain unchanged

Sword Art Online : Last Recollection

The official website for'saction role-playing game revealed on Monday thatwill replace the late as Yuna. Matsuda will provide Yuna's voice in the new game, while Kanda's vocal songs will remain unchanged.

Kanda played Yuna in Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 before her passing in December 2021.

The game will launch in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 6. The game will launch in Japan on October 5. It will feature playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the franchise 's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song "VITA."

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night , the second film, was slated to open in September 2022 but opened in October 2022 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."



