Aquaplus Teases To Heart, Utawarerumono in 2025

More info to be announced at '30th Anniversary GrandFestival' in November

AQUAPLUS debuted a teaser video which listed the To Heart and Utawarerumono franchises in 2025 during its "Important Announcement!? 30th Anniversary Grand AQUAPLUS Festival & Utawarerumono : Lost Flag 4.5th Anniversary Special Live Stream" program (at the 33:43 mark) on Sunday.

The teaser video shows a timeline of AQUAPLUS before ending with the logos of To Heart and Utawarerumono after the 2025 date.

Utawarerumono voice actor Kentarō Tone (Haku/Oshtor) said on Sunday that more information will be revealed during the "30th Anniversary Grand AQUAPLUS Festival," which takes place in Yokohama on November 9 and 10.

The Utawarerumono franchise received a mobile spinoff game Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) , which launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 5 in North America and on September 8 in Europe and Oceania.

The game celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono franchise. Utawarerumono franchise head writer Suga Munemitsu is credited for the game's original concept and script.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

The Dungeon Travelers: To Heart 2 in Another World game launched for the PC via Steam in English for the first time on February 15. The PC edition featured enhanced graphics and custom controls compared to the original release.

The Steam releases of the sequel games, Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal ( Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin ) and Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings ( Dungeon Travelers 2-2: Yami Ochi no Otome to Hajimari no Sho ), were cancelled last year in 2023.

The games are still available on Johren. That release debuted on June 9.

The game is the first in the Dungeon Travelers game franchise and features characters from To Heart 2 . AQUAPLUS published the dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the To Heart 2 romance visual novels for the PlayStation Portable in 2011, and in 2015 for the PS Vita. The first game inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012.