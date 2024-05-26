Shūmai Kogeta, Saya Fuyume Launch New Manga

Reincarnation medical fantasy debuted on April 30

Shūmai Kogeta ( The Newbie Princess Doesn't Want a Game Over! ) and Saya Fuyume ( Whenever Our Eyes Meet... ) launched a new manga titled Gekai Chiara wa Shibō Flag wo Yurusanai ~ Shinin-darake no Scenario wa, Zense no Chishiki de Kakikaemasu (Surgeon Chiara will not Forgive Death Flags, She will Avoid Death-Filled Scenarios with her Past Life Knowledge) on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch web platform on April 30.

Image via Kurage Bunch © Shūmai Kogeta, Saya Fuyume, Shinchosha

The series follows genius surgeon Akira Kirihara, who is suddenly reborn as Chiara Bellworth, the protagonist of "Cinderella's Engagement." In this world, all wounds are healed by magic, and those whose injuries cannot be healed are abandoned. Kiara comes to the medical aid of Prince Cecil's follower. Impressed with her power, he proposes to her in hopes of reforming the country's medical system.

The manga's first volume released on May 9.

Kogeta and Omiomi launched the The Newbie Princess Doesn't Want a Game Over! manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in January 2023. Manga UP! licensed the series in English on February 12.

Kadokawa released the Whenever Our Eyes Meet... …: A Women's Love Anthology ( Ano Musume to Me ga Au Tabi Watashi wa Shakaijin Yuri Anthology ) in Japan in April 2018. The anthology included Fuyume's "You Did Well" manga. Yen Press released the anthology in English.



Source: Kurage Bunch





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.