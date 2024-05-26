Undead Unluck Manga Takes 1-Issue Break Due to Author's Health

Image via Amazon © Yoshifumi Tozuka, Viz Media

The 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine did not publish a new chapter of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga as originally planed on Monday, due to the the author's poor health. The series will return in the 27th issue on June 3.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on October 6. The anime is streaming on Hulu . The series ended with its 24th episode on March 23.