Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail Manga Gets New 1-Shot on July 3

Manga ended in 2017

Kodansha announced on Monday that Hiro Mashima 's Fairy Tail manga will get a new one-shot in this year's 31st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on July 3. Kodansha made the announcement on X/Twitter by posting pictures and a video of special advertisements about Mashima's works that are on display at Gokukuji Station in Tokyo.

Mashima's Edens Zero manga will end in the magazine's 30th issue on June 26. Mashima ( Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. The manga inspired two anime seasons and is inspiring two video games.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018. The manga's television anime adaptation will premiere on July 7.