Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond Game Delayed to Spring 2025

Game was originally slated to launch in summer 2024

The official X/ Twitter account for Cygames ' Shadowverse online collectible card game series revealed on Sunday that the release date for Shadowverse : Worlds Beyond , the newest game in the franchise , has been delayed from summer 2024 to spring 2025. The X/ Twitter account also unveiled a new eighth anniversary promotional video for the game series.

Shadowverse : Worlds Beyond is slated to release for PC, iOS, and Android.

The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime started its seventh cours (quarter of a year) with a new arc titled Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen on April 13.

The first season of the anime based on the games premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired. The anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters.

The game also inspired a comedy manga in 2021.

The original game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

Shadowerse launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

Shadowverse : Champion's Battle launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.