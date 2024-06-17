Darwin's Game's FLIPFLOPs Launches New Manga on Wednesday

Lord Magia no Deshi fantasy action manga centers on powerful mage, mercenary

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website announced on Monday that manga creator duo FLIPFLOPs will launch a new manga titled Lord Magia no Deshi (The Disciple of Lord Magia) on the website on Wednesday. The site describes the manga as a "student-teacher action fantasy story" centered on a powerful mage and a mercenary.

Image via Sunday Webry © Shogakukan Inc. All rights reserved.

FLIPFLOPs launched the Darwin's Game manga in the November issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012, and ended it in October 2023. The manga had an epilogue chapter in November 2023. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. Akita Shoten published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume on January 5.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.

FLIPFLOPs Nekogami Yaoyorozu manga also inspired the The Everyday Tales of a Cat God anime in 2011. NIS America released the anime on home video in 2013.

Source: Sunday Webry