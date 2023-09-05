A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, October 2 Debut

The official website for the television anime of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada 's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudōki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series began streaming the anime's main promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Magic Writer" by saji , and the ending theme song "Kibō no Recipe" (Recipe of Hope) by Miho Okasaki , and revealed its October 2 premiere.

© 椎名ほわほわ・アルファポリス/とあるおっさんのＶＲＭＭＯ活動記製作委員会

The anime will premiere in Japan on October 2 on thechannel at 25:05 JST, and onat 25:00 JST (effectively October 3 at 1:05 a.m., 1:00 a.m. respectively). The anime will also stream on the, andstreaming services on October 2. The anime will then premiere on thechannel on October 3 at 11:30 p.m..

The anime's cast includes:

Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Welcome to the NHK , Accel World ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe ( Glass Fleet , Surgeon Elise ) and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014.