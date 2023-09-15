I Shall Survive Using Potions Anime's Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of FUNA 's I Shall Survive Using Potions! ( Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! ) light novel series began streaming on Friday the third promotional video, and it reveals and previews the opening theme song "tailwind" by katagiri .

The song will launch on October 4.

© FUNA・講談社／ポーション頼みで生き延びます！製作委員会

The anime will premiere on October 7 at 26:00 (effectively, October 8 at 2:00 a.m. or October 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will run in the "!!!" programming block onTV and's 24-affiliate network and later on screened the world premiere of the first episode on July 3.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!

The series stars:

) is directing the anime at the studio) is adapting's original character designs for animation.) is overseeing the series scripts, andall three seasons,) is composing the music at

Cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi perform the ending theme song "Love is a potion" under their unit name harmoe .

FUNA launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Sukima in June 2017.

Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in English.

Sukima launched a spinoff manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in January.

