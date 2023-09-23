Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Anime Reveals More Cast, 2nd Promo Video

Kadokawa debuted the second promotional video for the anime of Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga on Sunday.

Kadokawa also revealed more cast members:

Jun Fukuyama as Omito Kawasemi



Nao Tōyama as Mofu Uzaki



The "1st season" of the anime will premiere on October 2 on the AT-X . Tokyo MX , and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime starting on October 2 under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions .

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

The main cast members are:

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , is overseeing the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is adapting the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) is composing the music at Kadokawa . Unison Square Garden is performing the anime's opening theme song "Ikenai fool logic," and rock band hockrockb is performing the ending theme "Lipsync."

Amano ( Reborn! , ēlDLIVE ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 11th volume on July 4, and will release the 12th volume on October 4.

