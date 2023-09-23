Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Game Reveals Opening Movie, Character Reveal Trailers, Demo Release Date

Mito, Yuuki join as playable characters in upcoming action RPG

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the opening animation by A-1 Pictures on Saturday for its upcoming Sword Art Online: Last Recollection game, as well as the character trailers for Mito and Yuuki. The demo for the game will be available on September 26. Players will be able to progress in the main story until chapter 2, with save data carrying over to the full release.

©2020 REKI KAWAHARA/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/SAO-P Project, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The company previously revealed the following characters: Kirito, Leafa, Lisbeth, Solica, Klein, Agil, Argo, Alice, Eugeo, Ronie, Tiese, Selka, Bercouli, Fanatio, Sortiliena, Eldrie, Deusolbert, Linel, Fizel, Sheyta, Renly, Dorothy, Shasta, Lipia, Dee Eye Ell, Iskahn, Strea, Philia, Seven, Rain, Premiere, Tia, Kureha, Zeliska, Itsuki, Medina, Rogu, Eydis, Yuna, and Eiji.

The game will launch in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 6. The game will launch in Japan on October 5. It will feature playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the franchise's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song "VITA."

Risae Matsuda will replace the late Sayaka Kanda as Yuna. Matsuda will provide Yuna's voice in the new game, while Kanda's vocal songs will remain unchanged.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night , the second film, was slated to open in September 2022 but opened in October 2022 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."