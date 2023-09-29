A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members

join cast for anime premiering on October 2

The official website for the television anime of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada 's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudō-ki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series revealed two more cast members on Friday. The new cast includes Hiroyuki Yoshino as Ward (pictured below right) and Mutsumi Kaneko as Myun (below left, character name romanizations not confirmed).

© 椎名ほわほわ・アルファポリス/とあるおっさんのＶＲＭＭＯ活動記製作委員会

The site is also streaming a preview for the show's first episode.

© 椎名ほわほわ・アルファポリス/とあるおっさんのＶＲＭＭＯ活動記製作委員会

The anime will premiere in Japan on October 2 on thechannel at 25:05 JST, and onat 25:00 JST (effectively October 3 at 1:05 a.m., 1:00 a.m. respectively). The anime will also stream on the, andstreaming services on October 2. The anime will then premiere on thechannel on October 3 at 11:30 p.m.will stream the anime starting on October 2.

The anime's cast includes:

Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Welcome to the NHK , Accel World ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe ( Glass Fleet , Surgeon Elise ) and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.

saji is performing the opening theme song "Magic Writer," and Miho Okasaki is performing the ending theme song "Kibō no Recipe" (Recipe of Hope).

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014.