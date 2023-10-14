×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren ranks at #4, Firefighter Daigo at #5, Spy×Family season 2 premiere at #6

The live-action film of Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, October 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.3% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.4
Detective Conan NTV October 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.0
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV October 6 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.0
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV October 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
Spy×Family season 2 (premiere) TV Tokyo October 7 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
3.0
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi October 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.9
One Piece Fuji TV October 8 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

