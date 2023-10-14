News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren ranks at #4, Firefighter Daigo at #5, Spy×Family season 2 premiere at #6
The live-action film of Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, October 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.0% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 8 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 7 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 8 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 7 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|October 6 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|October 7 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Spy×Family season 2 (premiere)
|TV Tokyo
|October 7 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|October 8 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 8 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 7 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)