Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 2-8

The live-action film of Yusei Matsui 's Assassination Classroom manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, October 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)