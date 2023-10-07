News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 25-October 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren 2-hour premiere ranks #3 with 6.8%, Firefighter Daigo at #5 with 3.8%
The live-action film adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga's What Did You Eat Yesterday? (Kinō Nani Tabeta?) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.9% rating.
The premiere episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 1 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 30 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (2-hour special premiere)
|NTV
|September 29 (Sat)
|21:00
|114 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 1 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|September 30 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 30 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 1 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|October 1 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 30 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|September 30 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)