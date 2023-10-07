×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 25-October 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren 2-hour premiere ranks #3 with 6.8%, Firefighter Daigo at #5 with 3.8%

kinou
© 2021 劇場版「きのう何食べた？」製作委員会
The live-action film adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga's What Did You Eat Yesterday? (Kinō Nani Tabeta?) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.9% rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 1 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Detective Conan NTV September 30 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.9
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (2-hour special premiere) NTV September 29 (Sat) 21:00 114 min.
6.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 1 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV September 30 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi September 30 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.2
One Piece Fuji TV October 1 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi October 1 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 30 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E September 30 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 18-24
