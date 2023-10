Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 25-October 1

Frieren 2-hour premiere ranks #3 with 6.8%, Firefighter Daigo at #5 with 3.8%

Kinō Nani Tabeta?

The live-action film adaptation of's) manga aired onon Sunday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.9% rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

