News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Film Strong World earns 4.1%, Frieren ranks at #5
The One Piece Film Strong World anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 15 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 15 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 14 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|October 15 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 15 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 14 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|October 13 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|October 14 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Spy×Family season 2
|TV Tokyo
|October 14 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 14 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)