Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Film Strong World earns 4.1%, Frieren ranks at #5

© Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, Fuji TV, Toei Animation, One Piece Production Committee
The One Piece Film Strong World anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 15 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 15 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Detective Conan NTV October 14 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi October 15 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV October 15 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi October 14 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.2
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV October 13 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.2
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV October 14 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Spy×Family season 2 TV Tokyo October 14 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 14 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

