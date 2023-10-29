×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 16-22

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Firefighter Daigo earns 3.2%, Frieren earns 3.0%

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation © 2012 One Piece production committee
The One Piece Film Z anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 22 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 22 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Detective Conan NTV October 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
One Piece Fuji TV October 22 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi October 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV October 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV October 20 (Fri) 23:20 30 min.
3.0
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi October 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 21 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 21 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 21 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

