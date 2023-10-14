VTuber Legend Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members, 2024 Debut

Character designs also revealed for 5 characters

Kadokawa revealed at the " Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai Online 2023" livestream event on Saturday more cast for the television anime adaptation of Nana Nanato 's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel series. The event also revealed that the anime will premiere in 2024.

The cast and character visuals, including for previously revealed cast, includes:

Ayane Sakura as Awayuki Kokorone



©七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

Yū Kobayashi as Sei Utsuki



Saku Mizuno as Mashiro Irodori



Machico as Hikari Matsuriya



Sayaka Kikuchi as Chami Yanagase



Live2D

) is directing the anime at) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters.JUKU is in charge of Live 2D direction, and nizima LIVE is in charge ofmotion tracker.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and it describes the story:

Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom. One evening, after Yuki thinks she's ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones—and more than a few crude jokes—while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over...until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream. Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki's work—for the first time in her life—is actually fun!

Nanato launched the novel series with illustrations by Siokazunoko in 2021. Roto Fujisaki launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine on August 25.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.