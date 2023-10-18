Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Ends 'Isekai no Hime to no Koi Bakuchi ni, Jinrui no Sonbо̄ ga Kakkatemasu' Manga

Manga launched in August 2021

The official Twitter account for'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatand's(Humanity's Existence Depends on Love Gambling with Another World's Princess) manga will end with the magazine's December issue on Thursday.

The story follows Ryumis, the daughter of the Demon King from another world. Kazuki of the human world is entrusted with her, and should he accept this duty, he shall die, but if he refuses, the world will be destroyed.

Kawamoto and Kamiya launched the manga in Champion RED in August 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 20, and will release its third and final volume on December 20.

Kawamoto and artist Toyotaka Haneda launched the Bakumatsu Tobaku Barbaroi (Bakumatsu Gambling Barbaroi) manga Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga service in May 2022, and ended it on July 28.

Kawamoto and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") was canceled in June 2021 after one chapter.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open in May 2021 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to that June due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff inspired a new anime on Netflix that debuted in August 2022.