Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Launches New Manga on May 20

New manga is titled Bakumatsu Tobaku Barbaroi

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga service announced on Sunday that manga creator Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) will launch a new manga titled Bakumatsu Tobaku Barbaroi (Bakumatsu Gambling Barbaroi) on the service on May 20. Kawamoto will write the manga, while Toyotaka Haneda is drawing the art.

Kawamoto most recently launched the Isekai no Hime to no Koi Bakuchi ni, Jinrui no Sonbо̄ ga Kakkatemasu (Humanity's Existence Depends on Love Gambling with Another World's Princess) manga with Zuzu Kamiya in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in August 2021.

Kawamoto and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") was canceled in June 2021 after one chapter.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open in May 2021 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to that June due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff is inspiring a new anime on Netflix that will debut this August.