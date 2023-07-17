Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Ends Bakumatsu Tobaku Barbaroi Manga on July 28

Manga launched in May 2022

'sweb manga service published on Friday the 43rd chapter ofcreator's(Bakumatsu Gambling Barbaroi) manga, where it revealed that the manga will end in its next chapter on July 28.

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in May 2022. Kawamoto is writing the manga's story, and Toyotaka Haneda is drawing the art. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and the fourth volume on April 4.

The manga's story is set 250 years since the establishment of the Edo Shogunate, and when "gambling" is the way people who forgot about war fight. A female swordsmanship dojo instructor meets a man who has a rare talent for gambling, and the man has an ambition to change history.

Kawamoto launched the Isekai no Hime to no Koi Bakuchi ni, Jinrui no Sonbо̄ ga Kakkatemasu (Humanity's Existence Depends on Love Gambling with Another World's Princess) manga with Zuzu Kamiya in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in August 2021.

Kawamoto and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") was canceled in June 2021 after one chapter.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open in May 2021 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to that June due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff inspired a new anime on Netflix that debuted in August 2022.

Source: Shonen Jump+