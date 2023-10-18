Kenta Matsuoka's Piano Duo for the Left Hand Manga Ends

Manga ended on Tuesday, 9th/final volume ships on January 17

© Kenta Matsuoka, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The November issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge announced on Tuesday that the ninth compiled book volume of Kenta Matsuoka 's Piano Duo for the Left Hand manga will be the final volume and will ship on January 17. The November issue, which was also the magazine's final issue, published the final chapter of the manga.

Matsuoka launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the manga's eighth compiled volume on July 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing launched the manga in English in March 2022. It describes the story:

Shu's had a rough start to life, and doesn't think he has much of a future—until fate brings him together with talented young pianist and fellow student Akari Yuzuki, the girl with the "Angelic Left Hand" for one high-flying adventure. But when tragedy cuts their relationship short, Shu realizes he must find a way to live for them both...and realizes that something is no longer quite right with his own left hand...

The company released the seventh volume on October 3, and it will ship the eighth volume on November 7.

