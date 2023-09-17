Kenta Matsuoka's Piano Duo for the Left Hand Manga Ends in October

ends publication with November issue on October 17

The October issue of'sannounced on Friday that'smanga will end in the magazine's November issue on October 17.

Matsuoka launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the manga's eighth compiled volume on July 14.

Kodansha USA launched the manga in English in March 2022. It describes the story:

Shu's had a rough start to life, and doesn't think he has much of a future—until fate brings him together with talented young pianist and fellow student Akari Yuzuki, the girl with the "Angelic Left Hand" for one high-flying adventure. But when tragedy cuts their relationship short, Shu realizes he must find a way to live for them both...and realizes that something is no longer quite right with his own left hand...

The company released the manga's sixth volume on December 20. It will release the seventh volume on October 3.

