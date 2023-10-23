Dragon Quest Monsters: Super Light Smartphone Game Ends Service in January

Game launched in 2014

Dragon Quest Monsters: Super Light

The official website for themobile game announced on Monday that it will end its service on January 31, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. JST (1:00 a.m. EST).

At the same time of the announcement, sales of Gems ended on Monday at 3:00 p.m. JST. Gems that players currently own can be used until the game's end of service. Unused in-game currency will be refunded after the game's service ends. Details regarding the refund will be announced at a later date.

Square Enix announced the game in October 2013 and launched the game in January 2014, making it the longest running Dragon Quest smartphone game, for almost 10 years. The game's producer Issei Ōta cited the difficulty of balancing the game between inflation in recent years and maximizing the game's development resources, as reason for ending the game's service.

The Dragon Quest Dokodemo Monster Parade smartphone game, which launched in 2015, ended its service in July 2020. The Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai smartphone game launched in September 2021, and ended its service on April 26.

