Koei Tecmo Announces Dynasty Warriors M Mobile Game

Koei Tecmo is soft-launching a new Dynasty Warriors mobile game for iOS/Android titled Dynasty Warriors M today in Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as a free-to-play title on November 22. The game comes out worldwide this winter.

The company launched a website and released three trailers teasing the upcoming release.

The game's Facebook page describes the game:

In Dynasty Warriors M, exciting battles and enticing stories await you. Follow along and participate in the history of the Three Kingdoms. We have acquired an excerpt from a scroll from the libraries, perhaps this could give you an idea of how it all started.

During the Later Han period, the land was in turmoil due to power struggles in the Imperial Court, wars, natural disasters, and poor harvests. Zhang Jiao emerged as a figure of hope, teaching the Way of Peace in Ji province and gaining the support of the common people. In 184, he led the Yellow Turban Rebellion, which spread across the land and threatened the 400-year-old Han Dynasty. Despite initial failures, through the valiant efforts of the Imperial and volunteer forces, Zhang Jiao was eventually defeated. However, peace remained elusive. In Luoyang, a conflict between the Eunuchs and the Emperor's relatives provided an opportunity for Yuan Shao to seize the Imperial palace and defeat all of the Eunuchs. Dong Zhuo took advantage of the chaos, becoming Prime Minister and tyrannizing the country. His ways were so violent that words could not begin to describe his tyranny. This oppressive rule was enough to put the lords on edge, as they themselves felt threatened as well.

Pre-registration for the global release is currently open.

The latest game in the franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game launched in Japan in December 2021. The game then launched in North America and Europe in February 2022.

KOEI ended service of Dynasty Warriors Online Z in February 2022.