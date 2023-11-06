Persona 5 Tactica Game Streams Development Diary Video

Atlus released an English-subtitled "Producer Dev Diary" video for the upcoming Persona 5 Tactica game on Thursday. The video goes over the mechanics and user interface of the game, elaborating how it utilizes mechanics from the original Persona 5 game combined with fresh navigation and battle systems.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 17. The game will get a story DLC titled "Repaint Your Heart."

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

