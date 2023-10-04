Persona 3 Reload Game, Persona 5 Tactica Spinoffs' Trailers Highlight Characters

Atlus began streaming new videos on Tuesday and Monday for its Persona 5 Tactica tactical role-playing game and Persona 3 Reload , the remake of its Persona 3 RPG. The Persona 5 Tactica video highlights the game's party members Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Makoto, Futaba, and Haru:

The Persona 3 Reload trailer features the protagonist and is available in both Japanese and English audio.

Japanese audio:

English audio:

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 17.

Atlus describes the game:

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

Persona 3 Reload will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game will be available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game will feature a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game will feature "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over . The new English dub cast for the game includes:

Atlus describes the game:

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate and enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.

The game's staff confirmed to IGN that the remake will feature content from the original release of Persona 3 , and will not include content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable , including the female protagonist.