Atlus Reveals Persona 5 Tactica Spinoff Game for Release on November 17

Atlus revealed the Persona 5 Tactica tactical role-playing game during Microsoft 's Xbox Games Showcase livestream on Sunday. The game will release on November 17 for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Atlus describes the game:

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.

Image courtesy of Atlus

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 21.

The Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) action role-playing game released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in February 2020. The game launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West in February 2021.

Source: Press release