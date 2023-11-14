The Blue Wolves of Mibu TV Anime Casts Kensho Ono

Ono plays Okita Sōji

The official website for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's The Blue Wolves of Mibu ( Ao no Miburo ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Kensho Ono will play Okita Sōji of the Shinsengumi.

Shūichirō Umeda stars as the protagonist Nio. Yōhei Azakami plays Hijikata Toshizō.

The website will reveal four more cast members weekly in December.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 10th compiled book volume on September 14, and it will publish the 11th volume on Thursday. Kodansha USA Publishing plans to start printing the manga in English in spring 2024.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.