Exclusive: N. American Comic Publisher Alien Books Enters Manga Market With 5 Manga Licenses

Alien Books revealed on Wednesday it is entering the English manga market with its new licenses: Yuuchang Sasaki's Fake Rebellion , Kantetsu and Haruna Nakazato 's Endroll Back , Yūji Kobayashi , Z-ONE and Naoto Tsushima 's Momo: Legendary Warrior , Lira Aikawa ( naked ape ) and Berry Star's Kerberos in the Silver Rain , and Bingo Morihashi and Manabu Akishige 's Kinryo Rock for 2024.

The company cited wishing to expand its catalog of comics from around the world. The company's manga licenses will focus on physical editions of short titles between 3-4 volumes long, with plans for digital releases in the future. The physical editions will also include dust jackets like the original Japanese editions. The first slate of licenses will be available for distribution in English worldwide.

Image courtesy of Alien Books © Yuuchan Sasaki, Alien Books

Fake Rebellion

Title:Creator: Yuuchang SasakiVolume 1 release date: March 2024

In a nightmarish future, humans fell under the control of the Machine Empire and were ranked according to arbitrary ranks. The princess of the former Einheit empire, Hanamiya Kikuhoin, along with a devoted group of low-rank war orphans, dreams of revolution. Humanity's last hope, the “Mortal Genesis Impulse”, will open up the path to the future!



Image courtesy of Alien Books © Kantetsu and Haruna Nakazato, Alien Books

Endroll Back

Haruna Nakazato

Title:Creators: Kantetsu andVolume 1 release date: March 2024

After Yuuka's suicide, her brother Asaharu is desperate for answers... and his guardian angel want's to help. This divine intervention may be closer to a deal with the Devil, though… "You have to kill Yuuka's killer" she says. "If you do that, I'll bring her back to life." Is he willing to bet his own life for a chance to save his sister? He may not like the answer that awaits him at the end of this twisted game!



Image courtesy of Alien Books © Yuji Kobayashi, Z-ONE and Naoto Tsushima, Alien Books

Momo: Legendary Warrior

Yūji Kobayashi

Naoto Tsushima

Title:Creators:, Z-ONE andVolume 1 release date: April 2024

When Taro, a mysterious astronaut, crashes on the planet Tierrara, he finds not only an aggressive alien species, but also Momo, the legendary Warrior Goddess! Can romance spark while they fight for their survival? Whatever happened to mankind? Get ready for this sci-fi epic that showcases an alternative version of the Japanese legend of Momotaro... with a cosmic twist!



Image courtesy of Alien Books © Lira Aikawa (naked ape) and Berry Star, Alien Books

Kerberos in the Silver Rain

naked ape

Title:Creators: Lira Aikawa () and Berry StarVolume 1 release date: April 2024

Release the Hellhounds! Sakuya, Leon and Goto: the Kerberos organization Omega Team has a single mission: to protect the mysterious "psi" element, the secret substance that drives the development of the entire country. But while they may be an invincible elite squad, their greatest enemy hides behind closed doors. As tension builds within the group, Sakuya's troubled past reveals a hidden aspect of her personality that will change everything... and could put the whole world on the path to destruction!



Image courtesy of Alien Books © Bingo Morihashi and Manabu Akishige, Alien Books

Kinryo Rock

Bingo Morihashi

Manabu Akishige

Title:Creators:andVolume 0 release date: July 2024

Blood, sex and Rock & Roll! In this world, vampires live among humans, but coexistence is not easy. The moment they don't follow the rules, there are special agents prepared to take them down, some with the strength of the law, and others with the power of rock! The prequel volume (Vol. 0: Moonage Daydream) sets the stage with three short stories about the main characters that will collide in the main series (Vols. 1-3: Code:Amrita)!



Alien Books' previous catalogue of licensed work features comics from creators from the U.S., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, and Latin American countries. In 2023, the publisher joined Valiant Entertainment, renowned for having the third largest connected superhero universe IP in the U.S.

The company plans to expand its manga library monthly, with 20 volumes expected by the end of 2024.

