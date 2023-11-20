Rakuten Viki Streams Live-Action One Room Angel Show

© ワンルームエンジェル」製作委員会・MBS

began streaming the live-action television series adaptation of'smanga on Sunday. The series is streaming in North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Israel, India, Thailand, and Philippines.

Rakuten Viki describes the show:

Based on the award-winning manga of the same name, loser human Kōki Tomoda comes face to face with death one night in a dark alley, only to be saved by the presence of a beautiful young angel (Nishimura). When he wakes up, he's completely healed and the angel is stuck in his one-room apartment with no memory of how he got there. His wings molting and unable to fly, the two very different personalities must learn to live together, and as the friendship deepens romance starts to bloom as well.

The series premiered in Japan on MBS ' "Drama Shower" programming block on October 19. The sixth and final episode will air on November 23.

Shūhei Uesugi ( One Week Friends , River's Edge ) plays Kōki, while Kansai Junior group Lil Kansai member Takuya Nishimura plays the angel. Additional cast includes Kōki Tanaka, Kyōko Hasegawa, and Oda Oideyasu.

Yuka Eda (live-action Play it Cool, Guys series) is directing the series, with scripts by Aya Watatane. Shōta Aoi is performing the series' theme song "8th Heaven." Queen Bee member Avu-chan , who is a friend of Harada 's, wrote and composed the song. Sano Ibuki is performing the show's ending theme song "Kyūen" (Eternity).

Harada serialized the manga, a remake of a 2013 short story "Tomarigi" (Perch), in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine from 2017 to 2019. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga in 2019. futekiya licensed the manga and released it in English on Manga Planet in December 2020.

Sources: Email correspondence, Rakuten Viki